Wintrust Business Lunch 12/20/18: The Latest Adobe Holiday Spending Numbers, Hiring in 2019, & Chicago's Tough Year in Real Estate

According to the latest Adobe Retail Report, we have spent over $110 billion dollars in a month and a half on our holiday shopping. Steve Bertrand and Taylor Schreiner discussed how our habits have dramatically shifted to an online buying preference, Andrew Challenger provided a positive economic outlook with employers planning to hire as we move into 2019, and Dennis Rodkin is doing his best to find some positives in the real estate market as we close out the tough year for the Chicago market.