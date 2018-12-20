× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 26 | Santa, the Tooth Fairy and other traditions: magical or manipulative?

Warning: This episode is not safe for little ears. Do not play it in front of your kids. Have you faced the dilemma of lying about Santa? Is the Elf on a Shelf something you love…or dread? What about Mensch on a Bench? A recent Facebook thread made uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos wonder if perpetuating myths is helpful or harmful. They talked to Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, certified life coach, author of The Available Parent and co-host of WGN Plus podcast Better, about maintaining a healthy balance in your child’s emotional bank account.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.