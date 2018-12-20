× Top Five@5 (12/20/18): Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen under fire, President Trump addresses the wall funding, Stephen Colbert mocks the Trump Foundation, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, December 20, 2018:

Rep. Luis Gutierrez spews hot fire on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump addresses the funding of the wall & keeping the government open, Stephen Colbert mocks a court settlement involving the Trump Foundation, Macaulay Culkin is home alone again and Jimmy Kimmel get’s an ethereal visit.

