Top Five@5 (12/20/18): Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen under fire, President Trump addresses the wall funding, Stephen Colbert mocks the Trump Foundation, and more…

Posted 6:35 PM, December 20, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is sworn in before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill December 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony about oversight of the department. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, December 20, 2018:

Rep. Luis Gutierrez spews hot fire on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump addresses the funding of the wall & keeping the government open, Stephen Colbert mocks a court settlement involving the Trump Foundation, Macaulay Culkin is home alone again and Jimmy Kimmel get’s an ethereal visit.

