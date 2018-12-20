× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: The Big Time Changes That Could Come To Healthcare Benefits Programs

Usually at this time of the year we look back to review the biggest news that happened in an Associated Bank Thought Leader‘s industry, but one of the biggest occurrences of the year happened in Bret McKitrick‘s (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) industry last week, as changes to the Affordable Care Act might be coming. Bennett Wakenight and Bret sat down to explain the claim that the ACA is unconstitutional now that a simple tax change was put in place, but the two also discussed the role that consumer devices (like driving trackers and electric tooth brushes) will play in determining appropriate insurance rates for policy holders.