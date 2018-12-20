× The Patti Vasquez Show 12.19.18 | Mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza, “The Year of Love”, Christmas memories and more…

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

State comptroller Susana Mendoza joins Patti by phone to discuss her stance on a variety of issues such as school funding, the challenge to her ballot eligibility and more.

Jen Kramer drops by to talk about her “Year of Love” and reminisce with Patti about Christmas traditions, memories and music.

Plus, comedian James Vickery and actor Cristin McCallister are in-studio to talk holiday drinking habits, when to come clean to kids about Santa Claus and more.