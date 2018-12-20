× The Opening Bell 12/20/18: The US Economy Seems “Too Good To Be True”

Bennett Wakenight stepped in for Steve Grzanich, as he spoke with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) about big developments underway in the health benefits world. Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) then joined the program to discuss the truth about the US economy, despite all of the improvements and growth that has taken place throughout previous years.