The Mincing Rascals 12.20.18: The border wall discussion continues, Michael Flynn lies, Ariana Grande, the Boring Company

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They kick off this episode with the ongoing discussion of funding a border wall. Then, the Rascals question Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s claim that he didn’t know lying to the FBI is illegal. And they go on to question a widely criticized Instagram post about Ariana Grande’s looks. But the Rascals move back to talking about the motion to remove troops from Syria, the topic of the Trump Foundation and the Boring Company. And, they cap off the show with their favorite tweets pulled from Eric Zorn’s column!

Scott recommends that you e-mail him at sstantis@gmail.com with your ideas for the new Mincing Rascals logo.

Eric Zorn recommends reading “Beto O’Rourke frequently voted for Republican legislation, analysis reveals” in The Guardian.

Patti recommends listening to “On Topic,” a podcast she co-hosts.

John recommends that you keep sending us your voice memo recommendations! Click here for instructional videos.