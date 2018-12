× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.20.18: Salvation Army Fundraiser

The John Williams Show invites many of the radio station’s friends, including David Hochberg and Dr. Mike Hana of the Joint Relief Institute, to call in and match listeners’ donations to the Salvation Army. David rewards each $1,000 donation during the show with tickets to center ice hockey games! Find out here if John makes his $40,000 goal. You can still donate here!