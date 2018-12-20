× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.20.18: Challenging Susana Mendoza

The government shutdown.. is NOT happening! The Senate approved a expedient spending measure that will keep the government open until February without President Trump’s requested $5 billion for a border wall.

Nick Digilio preview’s the weekend’s new movies.

Pat Brady in studio talking politics

MVPP Preservation Chicago Executive Director Ward Miler joins the program to talk building preservation.

Eric Adelstein talks Clearing the way for Mendoza to appear as a candidate on the February ballot.