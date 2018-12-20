× Roe Conn Full Show (12/20/18): Chicago mayoral petitions, Pat Brady & ABC’s Andy Field talks legislation & border security assurances, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Aquaman’, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, December 20th, 2018:

Andrea Darlas sits in with Anna while Roe takes the day off. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley starts things off discussing the Chicago mayoral petition challenges, former Illinois Republican Party Chairman Pat Brady shares his thoughts on the government shutdown & the memo criticizing the Mueller obstruction probe, and Chicago Tribune’s John Kass elaborates on the latecomers to Chicago’s mayoral race and the confusion they’ve caused. ABC News Correspondent Andy Field talks about President Trump’s comments about signing legislation without border security assurances. Film critic Richard Roeper reviews this week’s movie releases, a Top Five@5 you wont believe, and more!