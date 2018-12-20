Photo Gallery: The Perfect Holiday Wines

December is a month of celebration filled with laughter, love and libations! This month Binny’s Beverage Depot has been guiding us on some of the best wines and champagnes for the holidays. Check out some of the wines we have sampled and how some of our friends are enjoying them this holiday season.
Full list of recommended holiday wines and champagnes available at Binny’s Beverage Depot:
- Henri Leblanc $8.99: Perfect sparkling wine for large gatherings as you can confidently buy a case without breaking the bank or worrying if your skimping on quality.
- Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose NV $74.99: An exceptional rosé Champagne that’s both complex and beautiful. Drink this before, during, and after your holiday feast.
- Belle Provence $14.99: If you’re a looking for one wine this crisp, light, and refreshing rose will do the trick. Aromas of white flowers, melon, and cherry with a lively acidity.
- Clark Sheffield $14.99: Light bodied with a super-smooth structure that offers vibrant flavors of cherry, raspberry, and chocolate with a long, fresh finish. The perfect go-to red and a superb value.
- Frog’s Leap Zinfandel $27.99: This wine pairs perfectly for holiday meals because it’s fruity with super-smooth tannins. It will not disappoint.
- Arani Sauvignon Blanc 2017 $10.99: If you need one fresh Sauvignon Blanc for the Holidays, this is it! The Arani Sauvignon Blanc is very aromatic and concentrated, showing citrus and stone fruit nose. A ripe, fruit forward style that changes the way we usually think about New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.
- Honig Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 $39.99: Sleek, medium-bodied with a pure dark fruit core, this Honig drinks way out of its price category. This is the perfect red for your dinner party and priced just right for a hostess gift.
- Liparita Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 $27.99: Luminous, with ripe black fruit on the nose. On the palate you’ll find the pronounced flavors of black cherry and blueberry play very well with the wine’s cashmere texture. Wisps of smoke emerge in the persistent fruit driven finish.
- Hess Lion Tamer 2015 $39.99: Offering loads of black currants, preserved plums and dark chocolate with hints of Provencal herbs and earth. A rich, full-bodied wine and plush tannins. The Lion Tamer will compliment many of our classic Holiday dishes.
- Krug Grand Cuvee $160.00: This is the wine aficionado’s go-to Champagne. There isn’t a better way to ring in 2019!
- Graham’s 2016 Vintage Port $115.00: This port is extremely concentrated with aromas of mint and chocolate and layers of ripe black fruit flavors. Although this is wonderful to taste now, it will continue to improve over the next 25-50 years.
- Vigilance Chardonnay 2016 $10.99: This chardonnay has all the style descriptors that world-class chardonnay was built on. The full-bodied, creamy mouthfeel is very well-balanced by a soft acidity and a concentrated flavor profile. It’s delicious.
- Liparita Chardonay Carneros $16.99: Rich and racy, with a rare blend of elements that is pure Napa. Has it all and drinks like twice the price, so buy this one by the case.