× New Adobe Analytics Show HUGE Numbers From This Year’s Online Shopping Habits

The most up to date numbers are in and people are buying more than ever. Steve Bertrand talked with Taylor Schreiner about this year’s holiday shopping habits and more often than not, consumers are using their smartphones, tablets, and computers to find that right holiday gift. The two also touched on how the $110 billion dollars broke down in the retail world and what we can learn from the Adobe Retail Report.