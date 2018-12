× Jon Hansen & Ji Suk Yi Full Show 12.20.18

Jon Hansen & Ji Suk Yi take the reins for today while Bill and Wendy are off for the holidays. Need a last-minute tech gift? Verizon’s Gadget Guy Andy Choi gives his best tech picks for those final gifts. Jon and Ji discuss obnoxious Christmas decorations, going home for the holidays with a new love, holiday hosting tips, and much more.