Hoge and Jahns, Episode 205: Week 16 Bears-49ers, NFL Preview

The Bears have been division champions for less than a week, and the Hoge and Jahns podcast is already a man down. Adam Hoge carries on, as Adam Jahns had to call-in sick with flu-like symptoms. Hoge and producer Joe Romano preview the game against the San Francisco 49ers, but also take some time to revisit the draft day trade between the two teams that allowed the Bears to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The guys also have sound from former Bears kicker, Robbie Gould, and a strong batch of voicemails from listeners. Later on, they discuss the game’s biggest questions, make bold predictions, and project a final score. They wrap the show by picking NFL games against the spread.

