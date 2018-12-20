× Hitting the mark: How retailers are trying to get the most out of YOU this holiday season

While you’re on the hunt for big deals this holiday shopping season, retailers are hunting for your information.

With many big box retailers desperately fighting to survive, they’re leaning on new ways of luring you into stores, and getting information that you may not be aware you’re giving up.

From offers of free shipping, to WIFI tracking, even facial recognition, stores are keeping a close eye on your movements, preferences and habits.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow goes in depth in with the series “Hitting the mark: How retailers are trying to get the most out of YOU this holiday season.”