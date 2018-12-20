Audio and photos: Saying farewell to our News Queen, Judy Pielach

After 32 years at WGN Radio, News Queen Judy Pielach is moving on to her next adventure. The 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee will be missed by all of us here at the station and we know we’ll be still be seeing her from time to time. But, we also know she’s excited about whatever is next. For now, we look back at some highlights of her career here.

Judy’s two Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series:

2006 – Smack in the Suburbs:

2007 – Why Not Me?:

2017 – Judy’s induction into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame:

