Associated Bank Market Outlook: 12/20/18

Posted 6:31 AM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:30AM, December 20, 2018

On December 20th, 2018 Bennett Wakenight shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • Weekly Jobless claims are out to with a  slight drop forecasted down from 230,000 to 218,000
  • The Philadelphia Fed releases a number of reports detailing economic data – from The Manufacturing Index, to the Business Conditions Report, and the CAPEX Index)
  • Accenture, phone maker BlackBerry, Carnival Corporation, Conagra Brands, Nike and Deerfield based Walgreens Boots Alliance all scheduled to report earnings today