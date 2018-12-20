Associated Bank Market Outlook: 12/20/18
On December 20th, 2018 Bennett Wakenight shares today’s potential market drivers:
- Weekly Jobless claims are out to with a slight drop forecasted down from 230,000 to 218,000
- The Philadelphia Fed releases a number of reports detailing economic data – from The Manufacturing Index, to the Business Conditions Report, and the CAPEX Index)
- Accenture, phone maker BlackBerry, Carnival Corporation, Conagra Brands, Nike and Deerfield based Walgreens Boots Alliance all scheduled to report earnings today