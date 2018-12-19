× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/19/18: Trillions of Dollars of Credit Card Debt, Michigan Ave’s New Cheese Store, & Chicago Crypto Capital

“They’re damned if they do, and they’re damned if they don’t” according to Terry Savage on where the Federal Reserve stands when raising interest rates. Steve Bertrand and Terry discussed the major happenings in the economy as we prepare for 2019 and how we can cut back our huge amounts of credit card debt. Frank Sennett joined the program to discuss the new experiential cheese shop coming to the Mag Mile, and Brian Amoah explained the role that crypto-currencies have in the world of finance thank to Chicago Crypto Capital.