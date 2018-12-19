Welcome to the “New AM”: Chicago Soul Revue brings the goods

Lead singer Felicia Patton and the Chicago Soul Revue heat up the WGN Allstate Skyline Performance studio and join Dave Hoekstra, along with Tracy Baim for a discussion on their semi-residency at Unititled Supper Club, capturing that type of unique nightlife vibe at their shows, and keeping the sounds of Chicago, Motown and Memphis alive.  We also hear a tribute to Sharon Jones, the band talks about an unlikely collaboration with a former Megadeth guitarist, and more.

The Chicago Soul Revue is also Jim Gifford (drums), Albert Caldwell (keys), David Taylor (guitar), and Kevin Guin (bass).