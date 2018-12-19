× The Patti Vasquez Show 12.18.18 | Renato Mariotti talks delayed Flynn sentencing, Remembering Penny Marshall and more…

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

CNN legal analyst and podcast host Renato Mariotti joins Patti on-air to break down the latest news on the Michael Flynn sentencing and answer your questions on the Mueller investigation.

Patti looks back on the career of actor/director Penny Marshall, whose role as Laverne on Laverne and Shirley and films like A League of Their Own and Big influenced a generation of moviegoers.

Plus, how to protect your Christmas packages from “porch pirates”, the search for a new Oscar host, and the surprising court case against a popular video game company.