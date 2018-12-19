× The Opening Bell 12/19/18: Bringing Internet to Rural America and Premium Diabetic Goods

Bennett Wakenight stepped in for Steve Grzanich, as he spoke with Dr. Wallace Tyner (Professor and Chair of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University) about the importance of making broadband internet as accessible as possible for everyone. The two had a conversation evolve about a “digital divide” and the transitions being made in various fields that will cause everyone to rely on internet access for schooling, medical needs, and more. Marc Hans & Reyes Witt (Co-founders of Dropp Kitt) then joined the program to share what can happen when the design world collides with the medical world as they’ve just launched their product, Dropp Kitt, to help provide premium products to individuals living with diabetes.