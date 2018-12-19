× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.19.18: Writing John Lennon’s assassin, speed eating, Judy Pielach, Trump Foundation

A listener texted in yesterday that his class assignment in high school was to send a letter to Mark David Chapman, who assassinated John Lennon. John invites the teacher of that class, Mick Peterson, to explain why he gave that assignment. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to share what he and his co-writers at the food and dining section had to say about a few more restaurants as they “speed dated” their way through 23 of them. Judy Pielach pops in to express her excitement to be retiring from WGN, after 32 years as a well-respected reporter in the newsroom, whom most refer to as News Queen. Finally, Charity Watch President and Founder Daniel Borochoff tells John how President Trump’s Trump Foundation has exhibited flawed discretion.