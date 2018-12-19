× The Importance of Failure

Craig Fass, jiu-jitsu teammate and owner of the restaurant, “The Bad Apple”, joins me in discussing the important lessons we learn from failure in life, on the mats and in our careers. He strives to create an amazing work environment, experience for his customers and providing the best, highest quality, chemical & hormone free ingredients with amazing flavor. Craig has been a lifelong athlete, chef and fun little tidbit, the creator of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon”. Craig is able to give back as the official Serafin BJJ team sponsor through “The Sloth Burger”, which changes quarterly. Learn more about their family-friendly environment and amazing food options at www.badapplebar.com.

