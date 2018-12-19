× Steve Dale Preps for a Purrfect Holiday 12/18/19

Host Steve Dale prepares for the holidays as he kicks off the show seeking the fountain of youth with Chairman of the Milken Institute Center for Future of Aging, Paul Irving.

The Amazing Kreskin joins the conversation and gives us the latest on an upcoming movie about his life.

Computer Technologist Fred Kilbourn steps in the studio with what is new in technology and what we are likely to see in 2019. Plus, he gives listeners a few tips on common computer conundrums.

Certified Personal Trainer Michael Moody warns listeners the key to success is being reasonable when trying to stick to those new years’ resolutions and where to start.

Steve ends the show with a phone call from the jolliest man of the season, Santa Claus, about who may or may not be getting a lump of coal this holiday.