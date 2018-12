× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.19.18: A no gift Christmas

We tried pitching the no gift Christmas and it wasn’t met with positive feedback. Maybe next year. Greg Flamm brings ornaments in for Swap Meet and Heather Scherone talks ballot signature challenges. There’s a new 311 app and Ilyce Glink says we are getting a rate hike today. Miles give Santa a little feedback and Justin and Sandberg celebrate their final show in 2018!