The gun used by Mark David Chapman to kill John Lennon is displayed next to their pictures at a small museum in the Forensic Investigation Division of the New York Police Department in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. Today is the anniversary of Lennon's death; he was killed 35 years ago by Chapman in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Retired Teacher Mick Peterson on his letter from John Lennon’s assassin
The gun used by Mark David Chapman to kill John Lennon is displayed next to their pictures at a small museum in the Forensic Investigation Division of the New York Police Department in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. Today is the anniversary of Lennon's death; he was killed 35 years ago by Chapman in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Retired Teacher Mick Peterson of Walnut High School joins John Williams to explain why he assigned his class to write a letter to Mark David Chapman, the murderer of John Lennon.