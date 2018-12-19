× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart Full Show 12.19.18

Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart are in the building for Bill and Wendy. First up, former Chicago Bears tight end Desmond Clark joins the show to discuss the Bears outstanding defense and why he thinks they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Then, Chicago foodie Kiki Luthringshausen drops by to talk about Chicago’s restaurant scene for 2019. After that, Best-selling author Steve Pemberton, Academy Award-nominated actor Eric Roberts, Casting director and actress Eliza Roberts, and musician and composer Keaton Simons joins the show to talk about “A Chance in the World,” a look at one boy’s battle with homelessness and quest for self-worth.