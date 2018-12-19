Chicago Bears tight end Desmond Clark celebrates after his touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Former Bears TE Desmond Clark: Here’s why the Bears have the chance to go to the Super Bowl
Former Chicago Bears tight end Desmond Clark joins Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart to discuss the Bears outstanding defense, why he thinks they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and his upcoming Ultimate Bear Experience private tour.