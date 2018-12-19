Flynn, ACA, Sandra Bland documentary and much more
Georgetown Law Adjunct Professor of Law Arun Rao updated Rich and Tina on the latest involving the sentencing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Yale Professor of Law Abbe R. Gluck and George Mason University Professor of Law Ilya Somin join the show to discuss recent ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.
Sandra Bland attorney Cannon Lambert discusses the HBO documentary, “Say Her Name” chronicling the arrest and death of his client.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Brian McManus of Brian J. McManus & Associates, Ltd., and Bill and Wendy producer Jasmine Cooper join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving a Green Beret charged with murder, Marvin Gaye v Robin Thicke, a Packers fan suing the Bears and a Christmas lawsuit.