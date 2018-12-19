× Flynn, ACA, Sandra Bland documentary and much more

Georgetown Law Adjunct Professor of Law Arun Rao updated Rich and Tina on the latest involving the sentencing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Yale Professor of Law Abbe R. Gluck and George Mason University Professor of Law Ilya Somin join the show to discuss recent ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

Sandra Bland attorney Cannon Lambert discusses the HBO documentary, “Say Her Name” chronicling the arrest and death of his client.