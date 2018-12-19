× Chicago Blend looks at the issue of diversity in Chicago business

Chicago Blend board members Lindsay Knight and Kristi Dula join Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to shed light on the diversity issue Chicago companies face. VCs in the Windy City are, unsurprisingly, overwhelmingly white and male. It will take decades to make a large dent in those numbers, but the sooner we get started, the sooner it’ll change. Listen to learn more, and be sure to read more from this episode on our website.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!