FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Lawyers for Trump have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against his charitable foundation by New York’s attorney general, arguing that it was politically motivated. Attorney Alan Futerfas argued in a motion filed late Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman used his public antipathy for Trump to solicit campaign donations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Charity Watch Founder Daniel Borochoff: The Trump Foundation is “a textbook case of how not to run a private foundation”
Charity Watch Founder Daniel Borochoff joins John Williams to list criteria for a valid charity organization, and President Trump’s use of the Trump Foundation. Daniel lists a few of the flawed groups that the charity has been donating to.