Associated Bank Market Outlook: 12/19/18
On December 18th, 2018 Bennett Wakenight shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The FMOC announces their decision on whether or not they will raise interest rates today
- The Mortgage Bankers Association shares weekly mortgage applications
- The National Association of Realtors report existing home sales
- The EIA Petroleum Stats Report is out today
- General Mills, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid Corp, Herman Miller and Winnebago Industries all report earnings by the end of the day today