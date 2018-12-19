Associated Bank Market Outlook: 12/19/18

December 19, 2018

On December 18th, 2018 Bennett Wakenight shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The FMOC announces their decision on whether or not they will raise interest rates today
  • The Mortgage Bankers Association shares weekly mortgage applications
  • The National Association of Realtors report existing home sales
  • The EIA Petroleum Stats Report is out today
  • General Mills, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid Corp, Herman Miller and Winnebago Industries all report earnings by the end of the day today

 