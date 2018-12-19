× All Theater in Chicago Podcast: Fiddler on the Roof, Stomp, The Full Monty and Familiar

This week readies for the holidays by going behind the scenes of the hottest shows playing in Chicago this season. First up, “Fiddler on the Roof,” one of Paul’s all time favorite shows. He visits with Maite Uzal (Golde) and Natalie Powers (Chava) to discuss the everlasting appeal of this huge Broadway hit. Then the percussion-filled “Stomp” is explored with performer Artis Olds who is on his third national tour with the production. The Theo Ubiquet Theater opens in a new intimate space with the Terrence McNally/ David Yazbek classic “The Full Monty.” Actors Matt Frye (Jerry), Nick Druzbanski (Dave) and director Fred Anzevino talk about the unique dinner theater experience with this wonderful musical. Finally, Steppenwolf hits it big again with “Familiar,” as cast member Celeste Cooper (who plays Nyasha) talks about this comedy (with dramatic moments) show written by Black Panther star Danai Gurira in this, her personally important story. It’s a rich season of fabulous theater in Chicago…check out the podcast and see all of these great shows!!!