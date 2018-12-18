× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/18/18: Michael Flynn’s Sentencing, United Focusing on Clean Energy, & Our Leadership Philosophies

Wall street is having one of the toughest times of the year, but today’s focus was on the political realm as news about Michael Flynn’s sentencing kicked off the show, but Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian found ways that it is impacting the economy in larger ways. Lewis Lazare then jumped on the program to share the story behind United backing a new bio-energy company that could stimulate Gary, Indiana and Kelly Leonard closed out the show by having us practice our leadership skills by looking at the latest guest on Getting To Yes And…