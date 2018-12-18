President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott: The judge lambasts Michael Flynn
Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott joins John Williams to describe what happened today in Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing, including his being lambasted by the judge. He explains why the judge decided to delay the sentencing and clarifies his incarceration.