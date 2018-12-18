× Top Five@5 (12/18/18): President Trump wants to arm teachers, Sara Huckabee Sanders holds her first White House press briefing in almost a month, Keith Richards turns 75, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 18, 2018:

President Trump says that arming teachers is an essential element to providing safety in schools. He’s also in favor in a media “gag policy” when it comes to mass shootings. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held her first press briefing since November. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards turns 75, and actress and director Penny Marshall is remembered.

