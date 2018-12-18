Top Five@5 (12/18/18): President Trump wants to arm teachers, Sara Huckabee Sanders holds her first White House press briefing in almost a month, Keith Richards turns 75, and more…

Posted 8:13 PM, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:04PM, December 18, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Washington. Sanders discussed the delayed sentencing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 18, 2018:

President Trump says that arming teachers is an essential element to providing safety in schools. He’s also in favor in a media “gag policy” when it comes to mass shootings. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held her first press briefing since November. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards turns 75, and actress and director Penny Marshall is remembered.

