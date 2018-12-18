× The Patti Vasquez Show | Full Show 12.17.18

Just 8 days away from Christmas Day but we’re giving gifts away early. Tonight on the Patti Vasquez show :

Stand-up Comedian Tommy Davidson joins us in the beginning of the program as he’s in the Chicagoland area for his 4 day comedy act @ Chicago Improv.

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. The Chicago Mayoral Race is heating up. Amongst the 21 candidates, who do you think can unite our great city? We’ll talk to Rebecca Halpern about her Chicago/2019 a documentary series in the works about this historic election

In the final hour, comedians Paul Farahvar & James Vickery join Patti for some fun talk. Paul launches his new game “Everything Zen” Find out what Paul is bringing to the radio waves. Join us for The Patti Vasquez Show on