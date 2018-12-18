The Opening Bell 12/18/18: Back 2 School IL Filling The School Supply Void

Paul Lisnek stepped in for Steve Grzanich today, focusing on the needs for schools around the Illinois area with Matthew Kurtzman (CEO of Back 2 School Illinois). The two discussed how an overwhelming number of teachers are using their own money to provide resources for their students and Back 2 School has created a way to help fill those school supply needs. Wendy Grahan (Owner of Lakeview Market & Kitchen) then jumped in studio to explain how she is helping the restaurant industry by providing a shared space for bakers and chefs allowing them to rent the space when they need it, by the hour.

 