× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.18.18: Letters with celebrities, Michael Flynn sentencing, the stock market

Hillary Clinton wrote an encouraging letter to a 3rd grader who lost her school election. So, on today’s show, he invited you to share your stories of letters exchanged with celebrities. The writer of one of the most shocking letters, addressed to the assassin of John Lennon, joins our show tomorrow. Then, Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott joins the show to explain what happened in the sentencing hearing of Michael Flynn today, and why it was delayed. Finally, Bob Westrick of Private Vista talks stock markets as we wrap up the year in low spirits for our money.