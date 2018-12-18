× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/18/18): Kristen McQueary talks about Bruce Rauner’s reluctant re-election bid and Kasso pays tribute to two fallen CPD officers

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/18/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member & columnist Kristen McQueary to discuss a double-standard in media, Bruce Rauner’s reticence to run for re-election, and her favorite Neil Diamond tunes. Plus, Kasso pays tribute to two fallen public servants, Chicago police officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo.

