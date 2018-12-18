Roe Conn Full Show (12/18/18): Tom Skilling hasn’t ruled out a white Christmas, Steve Carell & Robert Zemeckis talk Oscars, and a tribute to Penny Marshall
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, December 18th, 2018:
Roe is out but Richard Roeper sits in with Anna to tackle the day’s news. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley kicks things off with an updated timeline of the tragic train strike incident that ended with the death of two Chicago police officers, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady breaks down the latest developments in the Robert Mueller investigation, Tom Skilling dispells some rumors about the polar vortex, ABC’s Alex Stone reports on Elon Musk’s tunnel project that he promises to bring to Chicago, and the Top Five@5 features a tribute to the late-great Penny Marshall. Finally, actor Steve Carrell and director Robert Zemeckis join Roe & Richard in a pre-taped interview about their new project, “Welcome to Marwen.”
