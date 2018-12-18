× New Chicago Reader publisher Tracy Baim: “It’s really an honor to be part of that legacy”

Dave Hoekstra visits with Tracy Baim, the new publisher of the venerable Chicago Reader free alternative weekly newspaper, which is now independently owned and published. Baim discusses the challenge of maintaining an independent voice in Chicago and finding new revenue streams to keep the paper alive amidst the uncertainty following its severance from the Sun-Times, what led her to jump into the fray of running the paper, her own background in journalism that sprung from covering AIDS stories at Gay Life and the Windy City Times, her mother’s work at the Chicago Defender, and more.