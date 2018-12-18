Legendary director Robert Zemeckis & Academy Award-nominee Steve Carell talk about the dramatic inspiration behind Welcome to Marwen
Actor Steve Carell and director Robert Zemeckis join Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to talk about their new project Welcome to Marwen, the favorite memories of living in Chicago, and whether-or-not Carell would host the 91st Academy Awards.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!