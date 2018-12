× John Soss once again dives deep into his Christmas music collection

Dave Hoekstra makes his annual visit with JAM Productions’ John Soss, who talks about his passion for collecting Christmas music, his extensive collection of yuletide tunes, and what makes a classic Christmas song. We listen to some deep Christmas cuts, John talks about the art of scavenging for records and the song he wrote that was recorded by the great Jon Langford, and more.