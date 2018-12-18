× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 204: Five Bears Named To Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl teams are out and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to break it down. Five Bears made the NFC Pro Bowl team and seven others were named alternates. Who deserved it and who got snubbed? The guys also discuss how the NFC wild card picture has changed and why there are a couple of teams the Bears should be worried about. It’s a Pro Bowl edition of the Hoge and Jahns Podcast. Listen here:

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!