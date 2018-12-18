× Hats with Heart provides a cozy R33M knit hat to a brain tumor patient at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Rachel MacNeill stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about her Hats with Heart initiative, which benefits the Ross MacNeill Foundation. Rachel is the sister of Ross MacNeill who lost his battle with a brain tumor in 2013. Rachel is committed to keeping his legacy thriving. Each $33 donation will provide a cozy R33M knit hat to a brain tumor patient at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and University of California, San Francisco Hospital this holiday season. R33M has invested in research in each of these institutions. All proceeds will go towards our mission to end pediatric brain cancer. You can support her efforts HERE.