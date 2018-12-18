× City Club of Chicago: Christmas with Rich Miller

December 17, 2018

Christmas with Rich Miller

Rich Miller

Rich Miller has been the publisher and editor of Capitol Fax since 1993. Today Capitol Fax is a daily online political newsletter that is a must-read for policymakers, lobbyists, and journalists throughout Illinois.

Miller will sum up the year that was in Illinois politics and government in what has become a City Club holiday tradition.

Event Information

As in previous years, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois were on hand before and after the luncheon to collect unwrapped toys for children. The toys should target ages 3-5. Individuals can also donate gift cards from places where children’s toys are sold.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois early childhood programs have been in existence for more than 40 years, providing high quality, diverse and culturally sensitive services for children and families in some of Chicago’s most economically disadvantages neighborhoods. LSSI’s mission is to create a stimulating learning environment that promotes social competency and school readiness for preschool age children who are academically and economically at risk.