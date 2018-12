× Amy Guth and Matt Bubala Bonus Hour 12.18.18

Today on the bonus hour, Amy Guth and Matt Bubala take over for Bill and Wendy since they are off for the holidays. Amy discusses her career and her new role with The Midwest Independent Film Festival. Matt also shares his movie ideas. Then, Amy and Matt chat with news queen Judy Pielach! They talk about what she plans on doing after she leaves WGN Radio.