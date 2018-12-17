× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/17/18: Google Spending One Billion Dollars, Record Breaking Heart Transplants, & Recession 2019…?

Even though the holidays are on the horizon, business never stops, and that’s the way Steve Bertrand likes it. He kicked off the week with Katherine Davis to talk about the latest billion dollars that is being spent by Google, along with other Chicago business stories like Opternative changing their name to Visibly. Dr. Allen Anderson then explained to Steve why and how Illinois reached a record breaking number of heart transplants this year, and Ilyce Glink dove into the thought process of bracing for tough financial times as the markets drop after a tough time on Friday.