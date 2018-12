× WGN Radio Theatre #345: ‘Suspense’ and ‘The Great Gildersleeve’

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for December 16, 2018. This week: two more Christmas classics with Suspense: Back for Christmas (12/23/56) with Herbert Marshall and The Great Gildersleeve: Christmas (12/25/46) with Hal Peary.